This episode was scheduled to be our “Best of 2020” special, however with the tragic passing of Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee/Luke Harper), Jason first welcomes Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer newsletter to discuss what happened. They also talk about the passing of Danny Hodge earlier this week.

From there, Jason is joined by the SNME crew Dan “The Mouth” Lovranski, Mark Andrada, Joe Aguinaldo and Bartender Dave for their Best of 2020 picks from the world of wrestling.

Jason also reveals the results of the Best of 2020 Patreon Survey.

Sunday Night's Main Event is heard every Sunday night at 11pm on TSN Radio 1150 Hamilton, 1290 Winnipeg and 1260 Edmonton.