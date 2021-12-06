Vegas Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner announced Sunday night that he will not play for Sweden at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, saying the event would not be ideal for his mental health.

Took long time to make decision with my psychiatrist and family. My well being have too come first and being locked down and not knowing what happens if you test positive is to much of a risk for me. Sweden will have a great team and Markström is a beast.Hope people understand ❤️ — Robin Lehner (@RobinLehner) December 6, 2021

"Great performance tonight from our team. Have to address I will not go to the Olympics," Lehner said after a 3-2 win over the Calgary Flames. "I’m very disappointed and it [was a] tough decision for me as it’s once in a lifetime opportunity. Reality is that what has been said about how it’s going to be is not ideal for my mental health."

The 30-year-old added that the uncertainly of how COVID-19 could affect the Games factored into his decision.

Lehner, a native of Gothenburg, Sweden, is 10-9 with a 3.02 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage over 19 games this season, his third in Vegas.