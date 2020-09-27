'They're not going to go away quietly': Lightning focused on bouncing back in Game 6

Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said forward Steven Stamkos will not return in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. "Hopefully next time we see him on the ice is during the trophy presentation," Cooper said.

Stamkos done for the series according to Cooper. “Hopefully next time we see him on the ice is during the trophy presentation” — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 27, 2020

The 30-year-old returned to the Lightning lineup for the first time since February in Game 3 and scored a goal, but only had five shifts, playing just 2:47.

Cooper says they had the conversation this morning with Stamkos. Says he did everything he could to get back, and Cooper didn’t think he’d make it back at all in these playoffs. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) September 27, 2020

Stamkos skated off gingerly at the end of his final shift in the first period and was not on the bench for the start of the second. He returned to the bench and took a few twirls to test out the injury but did not return and was deemed "unfit to play" for Game 4.

Stamkos, who last played Feb. 25, had surgery in early March and aggravated the injury at least once over the summer.

Tampa Bay leads the series 3-2.