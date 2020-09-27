1h ago
Stamkos out for remainder of playoffs
Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said forward Steven Stamkos will not return in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. "Hopefully next time we see him on the ice is during the trophy presentation," Cooper said.
TSN.ca Staff
The 30-year-old returned to the Lightning lineup for the first time since February in Game 3 and scored a goal, but only had five shifts, playing just 2:47.
Stamkos skated off gingerly at the end of his final shift in the first period and was not on the bench for the start of the second. He returned to the bench and took a few twirls to test out the injury but did not return and was deemed "unfit to play" for Game 4.
Stamkos, who last played Feb. 25, had surgery in early March and aggravated the injury at least once over the summer.
Tampa Bay leads the series 3-2.