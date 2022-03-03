Five things to watch for at the 2022 Brier

A capsule look at the 18 teams entered in the March 4-13 Tim Hortons Brier at the Enmax Centre in Lethbridge, Alta. (team members listed skip to lead with home club location)

TEAM ALBERTA

Kevin Koe, B.J. Neufeld, John Morris, Ben Hebert; Calgary.

Koe is chasing a record-breaking fifth Brier title as a skip. He reached the final of last year's championship in Calgary but fell to Brendan Bottcher. Morris returns to the four-player game after competing in mixed doubles with Rachel Homan at last month's Beijing Olympics.

TEAM ONTARIO

Glenn Howard, Scott Howard, David Mathers, Tim March; Penetanguishene.

The 59-year-old Howard is planning to skip despite a nagging knee injury that has limited his play of late. If needed, his son, Scott, could throw last stone and alternate Adam Spencer could see some playing time.

TEAM WILD CARD 2

Matt Dunstone, Braeden Moskowy, Kirk Muyres, Dustin Kidby; Regina.

After falling short in the Saskatchewan playdowns, Dunstone's side picked up one of three wild-card spots thanks to its No. 5 position in the Canadian rankings. Moskowy returns to the national stage after withdrawing from Canada's Olympic trials last November on the eve of the competition. The team cited personal reasons for his absence.

TEAM SASKATCHEWAN

Colton Flasch, Catlin Schneider, Kevin Marsh, Daniel Marsh; Saskatoon.

Flasch is making his sixth career Brier appearance and first as a skip. He previously played second for teams skipped by Steve Laycock and Kevin Koe. Two-time national champion Pat Simmons is on board as team alternate.

TEAM CANADA

Brendan Bottcher, Patrick Janssen, Brad Thiessen, Karrick Martin; Edmonton.

Janssen moves from fifth to vice for the defending champions, who parted ways with Darren Moulding last December. The team won three straight Brier silver medals before finally winning gold last year in Calgary.

TEAM NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR

Nathan Young, Sam Follett, Nathan Locke, Ben Stringer; St. John’s.

At age 20, Stringer is the oldest player on this team of Brier rookies. Toby McDonald, who won the Brier in 1976 as third for Jack MacDuff, is serving as coach. Alternate Nicholas Codner, who turns 16 on March 23, is the youngest player in the field.

TEAM NEW BRUNSWICK

James Grattan, Darren Moulding, Pat Dobson, Andy McCann; Oromocto.

Moulding is on board at third after his mid-season departure from Brendan Bottcher's rink. Grattan is making his 15th career Brier appearance. He won bronze in his debut at the nationals in 1997.

TEAM PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

Tyler Smith, Adam Cocks, Ed White, Ryan Lowery; Crapaud.

Smith will throw fourth stones for this young team after making his Brier debut last year at third for Eddie MacKenzie. The 23-year-old Charlottetown native made six appearances at the Canadian junior playdowns from 2013-20.

TEAM YUKON

Thomas Scoffin, Trygg Jensen, Joe Wallingham, Evan Latos; Whitehorse.

Scoffin is looking to rebound after going winless last year in the Calgary bubble. The 2015 U Sports champion with the Alberta Golden Bears went 2-6 in his other Brier appearance in 2018.

TEAM WILD CARD 1

Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Brett Gallant, Geoff Walker; St. John’s.

Fatigue could be a factor for this veteran crew, which is coming off a third-place finish at the recent Beijing Olympics. Gushue will aim to win a fourth Brier title in the last six years.

TEAM NORTHERN ONTARIO

Brad Jacobs, Marc Kennedy, E.J. Harnden, Ryan Harnden; Sault Ste. Marie.

Kennedy returns after serving as team alternate for Brad Gushue at the Winter Games. The Jacobs rink reached the final of the Olympic trials last November.

TEAM MANITOBA

Mike McEwen, Reid Carruthers, Derek Samagalski, Colton Lott; West St. Paul.

Lott is filling in at lead for Colin Hodgson, who recently tested positive for COVID-19 and is nursing a lower-body injury. Lott was also a substitute at Canada's Olympic trials, filling in at third on Matt Dunstone's team.

TEAM WILD CARD 3

Jason Gunnlaugson, Adam Casey, Matt Wozniak, Connor Njegovan; Morris, Man.

As a wild-card entry for the first time in nine career Brier appearances, Casey gets to add a new uniform to his collection. He has previously represented Manitoba, Saskatchewan, P.E.I., and Newfoundland and Labrador at the national playdowns.

TEAM QUEBEC

Michael Fournier, Martin Crete, Felix Asselin, Jean-Francois Trepanier; Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

Fournier skips but throws second stone for the Quebec entry while Asselin has last rock. Crete will celebrate his 38th birthday on March 12.

TEAM NOVA SCOTIA

Paul Flemming, Scott Saccary, Ryan Abraham, Phil Crowell; Halifax.

Flemming moves back to skip after serving as vice in his last three Brier appearances. He won a silver medal at the 2005 Brier as third for Shawn Adams.

TEAM BRITISH COLUMBIA

Brent Pierce, Jeff Richard, Jared Kolomaya, Nick Meister; New Westminster.

Pierce is making his first Brier appearance since 2009 and fourth overall. He won a national and world title in 2000 as a third for Greg McAulay.

TEAM NORTHWEST TERRITORIES

Jamie Koe, Glen Kennedy, Cole Parsons, Shadrach McLeod; Yellowknife.

Koe is making his 15th career Brier appearance while Kennedy is making his nationals debut at vice.

TEAM NUNAVUT

Peter Mackey, Mark Pillsworth, Jeff Nadeau, Greg Howard; Iqaluit.

Mackey is looking for his first Brier win in four career appearances. He has also represented the territory at the Canadian senior men's championship on three occasions.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 3, 2022.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter.