The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Monday the individual award nominees for the 2023 CEBL Awards being held Wednesday, August 9 at the Sky Hangar in Pitt Meadows, BC at 8 p.m. PDT (11 p.m. EDT). The CEBL Awards is the first official event of Championship Weekend 2023 (CW23) in Vancouver, British Columbia between August 9-13.



Most Valuable Player finalists Teddy Allen of the Winnipeg Sea Bears and Justin Wright-Foreman of the Saskatchewan Rattlers highlight the award nominees that were revealed for the six player categories.



2023 CEBL Award Nominees:

U SPORTS Player of the Year: Simon Hildebrandt (Winnipeg), David Walker (Scarborough)

Sixth Man of the Year: Edward Ekiyor (Niagara), Jelani Watson-Gayle (Winnipeg)

Defensive Player of the Year: Khalil Ahmad (Niagara), EJ Onu (Niagara)

Canadian Player of the Year: Kadre Gray (Ottawa), Simu Shittu (Calgary)

Most Valuable Player: Teddy Allen (Winnipeg), Justin Wright-Foreman (Saskatchewan)

All CEBL award winners will receive a customized ring from Jostens, the official Supplier of Awards and Rings of the CEBL, and gear from Foot Locker.The 2023 Coach of the Year, CEBL Clutch Player of the Year (most Target Score game-winning shots), and All-CEBL First, Second, and All-Canadian teams will also be announced at the CEBL Awards.Award nominees and winners are determined by votes cast by the league’s head coaches, general managers, assistant coaches, select league broadcasters, and internal media personnel. Team representatives are prohibited from voting for a player or head coach from their own team.Tickets for the 2023 CEBL Awards and all events at CW23 can be purchased HERE.The Conference Final doubleheader is set for Friday, August 11 at Langley Events Centre, kicking off with the East’s Niagara River Lions and Scarborough Shooting Stars at 5 p.m. PDT (8 p.m. EDT), followed by the West’s Calgary Surge and Vancouver Bandits at 7:30 p.m. PDT (10:30 p.m. EDT). The winners then square off Sunday, August 13 at 4 p.m. PDT (7 p.m. EDT) in the CEBL Final at Langley Events Centre. All games will be televised live on TSN and available to stream on TSN+ and CEBL+ Powered By BetVictor.