The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned eight players to Minor League Spring training, the team announced on Thursday. All players will remain eligible to play in Grapefruit League games, as needed.

  • LHP Nick Allgeyer
  • RHP Jeremy Beasley
  • RHP Joe Biagini
  • C Kellin Deglan
  • RHP José De León
  • INF Jordan Groshans
  • RHP Kyle Johnston
  • RHP Graham Sprakr

 The Jays have 40 players remaining in Major League camp, including 21 pitchers and 12 non-roster invitees.