The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned eight players to Minor League Spring training, the team announced on Thursday. All players will remain eligible to play in Grapefruit League games, as needed.

LHP Nick Allgeyer

RHP Jeremy Beasley

RHP Joe Biagini

C Kellin Deglan

RHP José De León

INF Jordan Groshans

RHP Kyle Johnston

RHP Graham Sprakr

The Jays have 40 players remaining in Major League camp, including 21 pitchers and 12 non-roster invitees.