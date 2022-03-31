12m ago
Blue Jays assign eight players to Minor League Spring Training
The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned eight players to Minor League Spring training, the team announced on Thursday. All players will remain eligible to play in Grapefruit League games, as needed. Players assigned include infielder Jordan Groshans and pitcher Joe Biagini.
TSN.ca Staff
- LHP Nick Allgeyer
- RHP Jeremy Beasley
- RHP Joe Biagini
- C Kellin Deglan
- RHP José De León
- INF Jordan Groshans
- RHP Kyle Johnston
- RHP Graham Sprakr
The Jays have 40 players remaining in Major League camp, including 21 pitchers and 12 non-roster invitees.