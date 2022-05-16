1h ago
Blue Jays LHP Mayza placed on 15-day IL
The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza on the 15-day injured list with left forearm inflammation, the team announced on Monday,
TSN.ca Staff
Mayza, 30, has appeared in 15 games this season posting a 2-0 record, 2.08 ERA and 13 strikeouts.
The 6-foot-3 relief pitcher is still undergoing testing, which will include an MRI, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.
The Blue Jays recalled left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.
Vasquez, 28, has appeared in eight games with Buffalo and has a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts.