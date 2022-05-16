Blue Jays LHP Mayza placed on 15-day IL

The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza on the 15-day injured list with left forearm inflammation, the team announced on Monday,

ROSTER MOVES:



🔹 LHP Tim Mayza placed on 15-day IL (left forearm inflammation)



🔹 LHP Andrew Vasquez recalled from Triple-A and will be active tonight pic.twitter.com/2ulOqsXxpN — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 16, 2022

Mayza, 30, has appeared in 15 games this season posting a 2-0 record, 2.08 ERA and 13 strikeouts.

The 6-foot-3 relief pitcher is still undergoing testing, which will include an MRI, according to Keegan Matheson of MLB.com.

Tim Mayza is still going through some testing, which will include an MRI. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) May 16, 2022

The Blue Jays recalled left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Vasquez, 28, has appeared in eight games with Buffalo and has a 2-0 record with a 0.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts.