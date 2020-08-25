30m ago
Jays' Shaw leaves with knee discomfort
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Travis Shaw was removed from Tuesday night's game with right knee discomfort, the team announced.
TSN.ca Staff
UPDATE: 3B Travis Shaw was removed from tonight's game with right knee discomfort.— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 25, 2020
Shaw started the game against the Boston Red Sox hitting sixth and playing third base, he was removed after one at-bat and was replaced by Joe Panik.
Shaw, 30, has a .219 batting average, eight runs batted in and three home runs in 20 games this season.