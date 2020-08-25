Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Travis Shaw was removed from Tuesday night's game with right knee discomfort, the team announced.

UPDATE: 3B Travis Shaw was removed from tonight's game with right knee discomfort. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 25, 2020

Shaw started the game against the Boston Red Sox hitting sixth and playing third base, he was removed after one at-bat and was replaced by Joe Panik.

Shaw, 30, has a .219 batting average, eight runs batted in and three home runs in 20 games this season.