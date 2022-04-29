TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays selected the contract of infielder Vinny Capra from triple-A Buffalo on Friday afternoon and optioned right-hander Bowden Francis to the Bisons.

Capra has hit .304 with 10 RBIs over 18 games with Buffalo this season.

The five-foot-eight 175-pound native of Melbourne, Fla., will be active for Toronto's game against the Houston Astros on Friday night, the Blue Jays said in a release.

Capra, 25, was selected by the Blue Jays in the 20th round of the 2018 first-year player draft.

Francis, 26, made his big-league debut in the ninth inning of Toronto's 7-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night. He had a strikeout and gave up a double over two-thirds of an inning.

Francis and right-hander Trevor Richards were acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers last July in exchange for first baseman Rowdy Tellez.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2022.