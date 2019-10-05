Toronto FC midfielder Liam Fraser has been added to the Canada squad for the CONCACAF Nations League match against the U.S. on Oct. 15.

Fraser replaces Orlando City's Will Johnson, who is unavailable due to family reasons according to the Canadian Soccer Association.

The 21-year-old Fraser has yet to win a cap for Canada at the senior level.

No. 75 Canada hosts the 21st-ranked Americans at BMO Field. The two teams meet again Nov. 15 in Orlando.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.

---

Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter