Ice Chips: Muzzin remains out for Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs will once again be without defenceman Jake Muzzin when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Dubas keeping the faith in his current defensive corps
Toronto Maple Leafs
Muzzin has been sidelined with a concussion sustained on Jan. 15 against the St. Louis Blues.
The 32-year-old has one goal and 11 points in 35 games this season.
Ottawa Senators
Matt Murray will start in net Monday against the Detroit Red Wings.
The Senators could have Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell and Nikita Zaitsev all back in the lineup, with head coach DJ Smith stating he is hopeful all three will be able to play Monday.
The wait for Josh Norris' return continues as the 22-year-old will be without an additional two weeks as he recovers from a shoulder injury.
Carolina Hurricanes
Frederik Andersen was the first goalie off the ice at the Hurricanes morning skate as he projects to face his former team Monday.
Andersen, who spent five years with the Maple Leafs, has a 24-6 record this season with a .929 save percentage and a 2.01 goals-against average.