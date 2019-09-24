Button: If it was my call, Neuvirth's PTO would be over

The Toronto Maple Leafs released goaltender Michal Neuvirth from his professional tryout contract on Tuesday.

Neuvirth missed time throughout training camp due to injuries and appeared in just one game during the preseason, allowing two goals on 24 shots in 40 minutes of action.

The @MapleLeafs have released Michal Neuvirth from his Professional Tryout. — Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) September 24, 2019

Neuvirth appeared in just seven games with the Philadelphia Flyers last season due to injury, posting a 1-4-1 record with a .859 save percentage and a 4.27 goals-against average. He allowed three goals and posted a win in his lone AHL game last season.

The 31-year-old is a veteran of 257 career NHL games, owning a 105-93-26 record with a .910 save percentage and a 2.71 GAA. He is coming off a two-year, $5 million contract with the Flyers.

Neuvirth entered the league as a second round pick of the Washington Capitals in 2006 and has played for the Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, New York Islanders and Flyers in his career.

The Maple Leafs are expected to enter the season with Frederik Andersen and Michael Hutchinson at goaltender.