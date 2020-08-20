Masai Ujiri released a statement on Thursday, a day after body cam footage from Alan Strickland revealed that the Alameda County deputy sheriff shoved the Toronto Raptors president first as he attempted to make his way onto the court at Oracle Arena last June following his team's Game 6 victory over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

Ujiri says the video confirms his side of events and shows him being racially profiled by Strickland.

A statement from our president Masai Ujiri. pic.twitter.com/ykekTq53XM — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 20, 2020

"The video sadly demonstrates how horribly I was treated by a law enforcement officer last year in the midst of my team, the Toronto Raptors, winning its first world championship," Ujiri said. "It was an exhilarating moment of achievement for our organization, for our players, for our city, for our country, and for me personally, given my long-tenured professional journey in the NBA. Yet, unfortunately, I was reminded in that moment that despite all of my hard work and success, there are some people, Including those who are supposed to protect us, who will always and only see me as something that is unworthy of respectful engagement. And, there's only one indisputable reason why that is the case - because I am Black."

Strickland filed suit against Ujiri, the Raptors and Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment in February, alleging he incurred "injury to his body, health, strength, activity and person, all of which have caused and continue to cause plaintiff great mental, emotional, psychological, physical, and nervous pain and suffering."

The video was released as part of Ujiri's countersuit against Strickland that was filed on Tuesday.

Ujiri believes the only reason why he has been able to be vindicated by the footage is because of his platform as an NBA president and the resources at his disposal.

"What saddens me most about this ordeal is that the only reason why I am getting the justice I deserve in this moment is because of my success," Ujiri said. "Because I'm the president of a NBA team, I had access to resources that ensured I could demand and fight for my justice. So many of my brothers and sisters haven't had, don't have, and won't have the same access to resources that assured my justice."

The 50-year-old Ujiri vowed to keep standing up for justice for those who don't have his profile like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

"And that's why Black Lives Matter," Ujiri said. "And that's why it's important for all of us to keep demanding justice. Justice for George. Justice for Breonna. Justice for Elijah [McClain]. Justice for far too many Black lives that mattered. And justice for Black people around the world, who need our voice and our compassion to save their lives."

#UPDATE - Alameda County Sheriff's office tells @CP24 "We 100% stand by original statement that was released that Mr. Ujiri is the aggressor in this incident...don't be quick to judge based off of what lawyers are saying." @Raptors #Toronto — Stephanie Smyth (@stephaniesmyth) August 19, 2020

On Tuesday, the Alameda County Sheriff's office told CP24's Stephanie Smyth that the department stands by its original statement indicating that Ujiri was the aggressor, despite the video demonstrating otherwise.

"We 100 per cent stand by the original statement that Mr. Ujiri is the aggressor in this incident," the statement read. "Don't be quick to judge based off of what lawyers are saying."