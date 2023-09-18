The inaugural Professional Women's Hockey League draft is set to get underway in minutes from Toronto. Follow along with TSN.ca's live blog for the latest. Minnesota is on the clock.

New York selects Shelton

Ingersoll, Ont. native Ella Shelton is New York's first ever selection at No. 4.

The 25-year-old defender has won an Olympic gold and two world titles with Canada.

Shelton played collegiately at Clarkson.

Toronto's Nurse excited for what's to come

Canada's Sarah Nurse tells TSN's Kenzie Lalonde how excited she is to suit up for her hometown team.

ContentId(1.2009102): Nurse 'can't wait' to bring professional Women's Hockey to Toronto

Muller ships off to Boston

Boston makes the first international selection of the draft taking Swiss forward Alina Muller.

Muller, 25, played collegiately at Northeastern, so she is more than familiar with the city of Boston.

Larocque heads to Toronto

Veteran defender Jocelyn Larocque becomes Toronto's first ever selection at No. 2.

Larocque, 35, has won a pair of Olympic gold medals for Canada.

Minnesota takes Heise

Minnesota did the expected and made Taylor Heise the first ever player selected in the PWHL Draft.

Heise, 22, led the Minnesota Golden Gophers in goals last year and was the Patty Kazmaier Award winner as collegiate hockey's top player in 2022.

No trades during the draft

Maybe there will eventually be trades during PWHL drafts, but not today.

The league has confirmed there are no trades permitted during the draft.

'The biggest day in the history of women's hockey'

Longtime NHL executive and now PWHL executive director Brian Burke tells TSN's Gino Reda that Monday's draft is the most monumental day in the history of women's hockey.

ContentId(1.2009059): Burke urges support for PWHL on 'the biggest day in the history of women's hockey'

Draft order and how it works

Monday's draft is a snake draft, meaning that the order reverses each round.

The draft order is as follows:

1. Minnesota

2. Toronto

3. Boston

4. New York

5. Ottawa

6. Montreal

The order alternates through all 15 rounds with 268 eligible players. Should a player not be taken, the player becomes a free agent. Each roster is capped at 23 players.