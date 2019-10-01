Last October, Canada became the second country in the world to legalize cannabis.

In professional sports, athletes, agents, doctors and team officials are all asking: Given the cautionary tales about opioids, are cannabinoids an option for athletes to manage their pain?

Look back at the TSN Originals series 'Legalized' - a three-part documentary series that aired on SportsCentre and TSN.ca.

TSN Original: Legalized - Part 1 On Wednesday, Canada becomes the second country in the world to legalize cannabis. In professional sports, athletes, agents, doctors and team officials are all asking: Given the cautionary tales about opioids, are cannabinoids an option for athletes to manage their pain? TSN Originals presents 'Legalized' - a three-part documentary series.

TSN Original: Legalized - Part 2 Jeff Friesen - former first round draft pick and Stanley Cup champion - is an example of how quickly a life can spiral out of control because of painkillers. Friesen's story is featured in part two of our three-part series on cannabis in sports.

TSN Original: Legalized - Part 3 The legalization of cannabis in Canada has created an exploding industry, and many ex-athletes are now investors. Rick Westhead explores the business of cannabis in sports through the eyes of a former NHLer, former NBAer, former NFLer…and a former heavyweight champ.