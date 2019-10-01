Last October, Canada became the second country in the world to legalize cannabis.
In professional sports, athletes, agents, doctors and team officials are all asking: Given the cautionary tales about opioids, are cannabinoids an option for athletes to manage their pain?
Look back at the TSN Originals series 'Legalized' - a three-part documentary series that aired on SportsCentre and TSN.ca.
TSN Original: Legalized - Part 1
TSN Original: Legalized - Part 2
Jeff Friesen - former first round draft pick and Stanley Cup champion - is an example of how quickly a life can spiral out of control because of painkillers. Friesen's story is featured in part two of our three-part series on cannabis in sports.
TSN Original: Legalized - Part 3
The legalization of cannabis in Canada has created an exploding industry, and many ex-athletes are now investors. Rick Westhead explores the business of cannabis in sports through the eyes of a former NHLer, former NBAer, former NFLer…and a former heavyweight champ.
Naylor on the impact of legalized cannabis on sports
What's the biggest potential impact of legalized cannabis for teams or leagues? What about the fan experience, does legalization change anything? Dave Naylor weighs in.