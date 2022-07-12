TORONTO (July 12, 2022) – This year’s NHL offseason features a star-studded crop of free agents, and hockey fans can keep up with all of the transactions with TSN’s annual FREE AGENT FRENZY special, airing Wednesday, July 13 beginning at 11 a.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app.

TSN’s seven-hour FREE AGENT FRENZY special has become a summertime staple for hockey fans, as the network’s Hockey Insiders and analysts break down all of the key signings throughout the day. As well, TSN’s FREE AGENT FRENZY also includes a special performance from hockey stick trick specialists The Cline Twins.

Leading up to and throughout the special, TSN.ca provides updates with daily off-season blogs, reporting on all the latest news on the top free agents, as well as a signing tracker, trade tracker, video analysis, and player interviews.

Beyond FREE AGENT FRENZY on July 13 and throughout the summer, SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca continue to break free agent signings and trades from around the league.

Broadcast Team

Host James Duthie once again leads TSN’s FREE AGENT FRENZY crew of Hockey Insiders, analysts, and reporters. Throughout the day, the TSN Hockey all-star team keeps viewers updated on breaking news, provides expert analysis, and delivers live interviews with players, coaches, and GMs.

TSN’s FREE AGENT FRENZY broadcast team also includes:

RDS delivers comprehensive French-language coverage of NHL free agency on Wednesday, July 13 beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

Additionally, TSN’s BarDown team delivers a unique livestream on YouTube led by fan-favourite personalities including Luca Celebre, Corwin McCallum, Julia Tocheri, and Daniel Zakrzewski. Members of the BarDown team also appear as guests on TSN 1050 Radio’s LEAFS LUNCH broadcast.

TSN Radio

Fans can tune in to TSN Radio stations across the country for in-depth news and analysis of all the free agency action, with localized coverage in each market. TSN Radio is available for live streaming worldwide via the TSN and iHeartRadio Canada apps.