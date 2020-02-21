TSN’s #TradeCentre is Canada’s Go To Source for NHL Trade Deadline Day Coverage

TORONTO (February 21, 2020) – After months of anticipation, the NHL Trade Deadline is nearly here. TSN is Canada’s most-used source for Deadline Day news and analysis, breaking down every deal on TRADECENTRE – the network’s signature 10-hour broadcast event. TSN’s broadcast begins this Monday, Feb. 24 at 8 a.m. ET on TSN, with extensive TRADECENTRE coverage available on TSN.ca, the TSN app, TSN Radio stations across Canada, and on TSN’s official social media platforms.

Led by host James Duthie, TSN’s industry leading team of Hockey Insiders and experts are Canada’s top source for hockey news and information, delivering breaking #TradeCentre news all day long.

TRADECENTRE is consistently Canada’s #1 choice for hockey news and analysis. Last year’s TRADECENTRE was watched in part by 1.9 million Canadian viewers, representing an audience 70% higher than that of its closest competitor.

Broadcast Team:

With breaking news and instant analysis of every transaction, as well as interviews with players, GMs, and coaches, TRADECENTRE also features frequent updates from SPORTSCENTRE’s Bureau Reporters, who are on-site with every Canadian NHL franchise.

TRADECENTRE’s roster includes:

TSN Digital and Social Media:

TSN covers TRADECENTRE from all angles as Canada’s Sports Leader continues to set the bar for multi-platform coverage of Deadline Day. Hockey fans can stay informed on all their favourite teams and players throughout the day on TSN.ca and the TSN app.

In addition to live streaming access to the TRADECENTRE television broadcast, TSN digital platforms are the ultimate destination for breaking trade news and expert analysis, featuring the following highlights:

The fan-favourite Trade Tracker feature, delivering real-time updates on every trade as it happens

TSN’s Trade Bait list, featuring complete stats, cap hits, and key information on players who could be on the move

TSN’s official social media platforms keep fans in-the-know while on-the-go through Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. Fans can follow along with all the biggest deals and join the conversation with other hockey fans using #TradeCentre

BarDown.com rounds up all the social media buzz with graphics, highlights, and viral content from Trade Deadline Day

Sponsors:

Pepsi Zero Sugar signs on as presenting sponsor of TRADECENTRE, and will be featured in multiple custom integrations throughout TSN’s live coverage, including a branded on-screen countdown clock.

Ketchup enthusiasts are in for a treat as Harvey’s makes a special delivery to TSN panellists as the broadcast’s Lunch Hour sponsor, and Golf Town returns to sponsor TSN’s Trade Breakers desk throughout the day.

