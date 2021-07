Canadian 2B Black drafted No. 33 overall by Brewers

Second baseman Tyler Black became the first Canadian to be taken off the board in the 2021 MLB Draft, as he was selected 33rd overall by the Milwaukee Brewers.

With the 33rd selection of the 2021 #MLBDraft, the Brewers select 2B Tyler Black from @wrightstate. pic.twitter.com/CAwZjsibzr — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 12, 2021

The soon-to-be 21-year-old slashed .353./.468/.612 in three years at Wright State.