The Vancouver Bandits (1-2) will look to climb up the western conference standings in a rematch with the Winnipeg Sea Bears (2-1) in a nationally televised broadcast on TSN at 2:00 pm ET at the Langley Events Centre.



The game will be available for streaming on TSN+.

The expansion Sea Bears defeated the Bandits 90-85 in front of over 7,000 fans at the Canada Life Centre less than two weeks ago.



Since their first meeting, both Winnipeg and Vancouver have split their next two games.



Winnipeg, who is in the midst of a four-game road trip, lost by four points in Brampton on Jun. 1 before knocking off the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Jun. 2 — a game that saw Teddy Allen tie a CEBL record for most points scored in a single game with 42.



On the season, Allen is nearly averaging a double-double. The Phoenix, Arizona native is recording 24.3 points per game, which is good enough for third in the CEBL, and 9.7 rebounds. E.J. Anosike is also averaging nearly 20 points per game, and is second on the team in rebounds and field goal percentage through Winnipeg’s first three games.



Vancouver is riding high after handing the Calgary Surge their first loss of the season in their home opener on Saturday night.