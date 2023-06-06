Bandits host Sea Bears in Tuesday matinee on TSN+
The Vancouver Bandits (1-2) will look to climb up the western conference standings in a rematch with the Winnipeg Sea Bears (2-1) in a nationally televised broadcast on TSN at 2:00 pm ET at the Langley Events Centre.
The game will be available for streaming on TSN+.
The expansion Sea Bears defeated the Bandits 90-85 in front of over 7,000 fans at the Canada Life Centre less than two weeks ago.
Since their first meeting, both Winnipeg and Vancouver have split their next two games.
Winnipeg, who is in the midst of a four-game road trip, lost by four points in Brampton on Jun. 1 before knocking off the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Jun. 2 — a game that saw Teddy Allen tie a CEBL record for most points scored in a single game with 42.
On the season, Allen is nearly averaging a double-double. The Phoenix, Arizona native is recording 24.3 points per game, which is good enough for third in the CEBL, and 9.7 rebounds. E.J. Anosike is also averaging nearly 20 points per game, and is second on the team in rebounds and field goal percentage through Winnipeg’s first three games.
Vancouver is riding high after handing the Calgary Surge their first loss of the season in their home opener on Saturday night.
Nick Ward led the way for the Bandits with 19 points and 9 rebounds in the win, while Diego Maffia earned a double-double in his first CEBL start.
Maffia, a guard from the University of Victoria, was selected in the first round by the Bandits in the CEBL’s U SPORTS Draft in April. The Victoria product saw a combined total of roughly 22 minutes in his first two professional games, but logged over 31 minutes on Saturday night and collected 15 points and 11 assists.
Maffia is currently in the top 10 in the CEBL in assists per game, averaging a touch shy of 5 per game.
The game will be pivotal in the early season standings.
With a win, Vancouver will climb back up to .5o0 and tie Winnipeg with a record 2-2. If the Bandits lose, however, they risk falling 2.5 games behind the Sea Bears — and will have dropped both of their first two meetings on the year.
In total, Winnipeg and Vancouver will play each other four times this year. Their next two meetings will occur on June 21 and July 23 respectively.
The afternoon matinee is also part of Vancouver’s annual School Day Game. Last year saw roughly 3,500 school-aged fans attend the Bandits’ inaugural School Day Game.
Full broadcast schedule of CEBL Games of the Week on TSN can be found here. All games will also be streamed live internationally on the CEBL’s OTT platform, CEBL+, and on the CEBL Mobile app for iOS and Android devices.