MacEwen to have hearing for kneeing Nurse

Vancouver Canucks forward Zack MacEwen will have a hearing Friday for kneeing Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.

The infraction occurred during the Canucks 6-3 win over the Oilers on Thursday, when the two players were involved in multiple incidents with each other.

Vancouver’s Zack MacEwen will have a hearing today for Kneeing Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 7, 2021

MacEwen picked up a double-minor for high-sticking Nurse in the second period and fought the Oilers defenceman in the third period. Nurse received a penalty for slashing MacEwan in the second period, and an additional penalty for cross-checking when the two dropped the gloves.

MacEwen, 24, has one goal and two points in 29 this season while picking up 40 penalty minutes.

Nurse, 26, has 16 goals and 34 points in 52 games this season.