Who's left? Top remaining UFAs for the NHL off-season
TSN.ca Staff
By the Numbers: Free Agent Frenzy
We're well into the NHL’s free agency period, with most of Frank Seravalli's Top 50 UFAs signed.
Check out the remaining names on the list as the off-season continues.
Top Remaining UFAs
|RK
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Age
|GP
|G
|PTS
|17-18
|1
|Marcus Johansson
|BOS
|LW
|28
|58
|13
|30
|$4.58M
|2
|Jake Gardiner
|TOR
|LD
|28
|62
|3
|30
|$4.05M
|3
|Ben Hutton
|VAN
|LD
|26
|69
|5
|20
|$2.8M
|4
|Micheal Ferland
|CAR
|LW
|27
|71
|17
|40
|$1.75M
|5
|Ryan Dzingel
|CBJ
|LW
|27
|78
|26
|56
|$1.8M
|6
|Ben Chiarot
|WPG
|LD
|28
|74
|5
|20
|$1.4M
|7
|Patrick Maroon
|STL
|LW
|31
|74
|10
|28
|$1.75M
|8
|Brian Boyle
|NSH
|C
|34
|73
|18
|24
|$2.55M
|9
|Derick Brassard
|COL
|C
|31
|70
|14
|24
|$5M
|10
|Deryk Engelland
|VGK
|RD
|37
|74
|2
|12
|$1.5M
|11
|Jason Pominville
|BUF
|RW
|36
|73
|16
|31
|$5.6M
|12
|Ben Lovejoy
|DAL
|RD
|35
|71
|2
|9
|$2.67M
|13
|Adam McQuaid
|CBJ
|RD
|32
|50
|3
|7
|$2.75M
|14
|Dion Phaneuf
|LAK
|LD
|34
|67
|1
|6
|$7M
|15
|Nick Cousins
|ARI
|C
|26
|81
|7
|27
|$1M
|16
|Dan Girardi
|TBL
|RD
|35
|62
|4
|16
|$3M
|17
|Michael Del Zotto
|STL
|LD
|29
|42
|1
|10
|$3M