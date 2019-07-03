We're well into the NHL’s free agency period, with most of Frank Seravalli's Top 50 UFAs signed.

Check out the remaining names on the list as the off-season continues. 

 

Top Remaining UFAs

 
RK Player Team Pos Age GP G PTS 17-18
1 Marcus Johansson BOS LW 28 58 13 30 $4.58M
2 Jake Gardiner TOR LD 28 62 3 30 $4.05M
3 Ben Hutton VAN LD 26 69 5 20 $2.8M
4 Micheal Ferland CAR LW 27 71 17 40 $1.75M
5 Ryan Dzingel CBJ LW 27 78 26 56 $1.8M
6 Ben Chiarot WPG LD 28 74 5 20 $1.4M
7 Patrick Maroon STL LW 31 74 10 28 $1.75M
8 Brian Boyle NSH C 34 73 18 24 $2.55M
9 Derick Brassard COL C 31 70 14 24 $5M
10 Deryk Engelland VGK RD 37 74 2 12 $1.5M
11 Jason Pominville BUF RW 36 73 16 31 $5.6M
12 Ben Lovejoy DAL RD 35 71 2 9 $2.67M
13 Adam McQuaid CBJ RD 32 50 3 7 $2.75M
14 Dion Phaneuf LAK LD 34 67 1 6 $7M
15 Nick Cousins ARI C 26 81 7 27 $1M
16 Dan Girardi TBL RD 35 62 4 16 $3M
17 Michael Del Zotto STL LD 29 42 1 10 $3M
 

 