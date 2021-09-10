Zach Parise has officially agreed to a contract with the New York Islanders, the team announced on Friday. The 37-year-old became an unrestricted free agent earlier in the offseason when the Minnesota Wild bought out the final four years of his contract.

It's official! The @NYIslanders add more depth on offense by signing veteran forward Zach Parise.



More ➡️ https://t.co/HnnUwq8222 pic.twitter.com/NLxLRluy2Y — NHL (@NHL) September 10, 2021

"A lot of mixed emotions after [getting bought out] but still some sense of relief at the same time," Parise said. "When something like that does happen, yeah, of course you want to get back to work right away and be ready for the following season.

"I know personally that I've still got a lot of good hockey left in me, but they didn't see it like that. To me it made it a unique but pretty exciting summer with just a little extra motivation to, I don't know if it's prove them wrong, but just to know for myself."

Parise played 45 games with the Wild last season, scoring seven goal and adding 11 assists. In 1,060 career NHL games, the veteran forward has registered 393 goals and 417 assists.

He signed a 13-year, $98 million contract with the Wild in 2012 following seven seasons with the New Jersey Devils.