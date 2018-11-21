NEWARK, N.J. — Pavel Zacha scored twice, Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist, and the New Jersey Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-2 on Wednesday night.

The teams were tied 1-1 in the first period before New Jersey scored four straight goals. Kyle Palmieri and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils, and Keith Kinkaid stopped 24 shots to end the team's two-game skid.

Jonathan Drouin and Max Domi scored for Montreal. Domi has a point in 11 straight games. Carey Price made 23 saves.

Hischier made it 2-1 in the first, Hall added his sixth goal midway through the second and Zacha stretched it to 5-1 later in the middle period.

Hischier was back in the lineup after missing four games due to a thumb injury.

NOTES: Devils F Joey Anderson left in the first period with an undisclosed injury. ... Devils D Marco Mueller and Will Butcher played in their 100th game. ... F Brian Boyle, who is back skating with the Devils, missed his fifth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... The Devils assigned D Steve Santini to Binghamton of the American Hockey League. ... Montreal F Shea Weber missed his 22nd consecutive game with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Play at Buffalo on Friday night.

Devils: Host the New York Islanders on Friday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports