Blackhawks: Garrison did not report to AHL

The Chicago Blackhawks placed Jason Garrison on unconditional waivers Wednesday, less than a week after acquiring the veteran defenceman from the Edmonton Oilers.

The team said the move the was made after Garrison did not report to the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

The 34-year-old's $650,000 contract is expected to be terminated should he clear waivers on Thursday.

Garrison was acquired by the Oilers on Sunday along with Drake Caggiula from the Oilers for defencemen Brandon Manning and Robin Norell.

He appeared in 17 games with the Oilers this season, posting one goal and a plus-1 rating.

A veteran of 555 career NHL games, Garrison spent 58 games last season in the AHL with the Chicago Wolves.

The Blackhawks also placed defenceman Brandon Davidson on regular waivers Wednesday.