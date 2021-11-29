Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has been suspended three games for a slew-foot to Vancouver Canucks defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Monday.

The ban is the seventh of the 33-year-old Marchand's 13-year career. Marchand has also been fined eight times.

The suspension comes with a forfeiture of $91,875.

The incident in question came in the opening minutes of the first period of the Bruins' 3-2 victory on Sunday. No penalty was called on the play. Marchand had a goal and an assist in the win.

The Halifax native has nine goals and 15 assists through 18 games this season.

He will be eligible to return on Wednesday, Dec. 8 when the Bruins once again meet the Canucks.