Riley Sheahan is heading close to home.

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Tuesday that the veteran centre will attend the team's training camp on a professional tryout basis.

The 29-year-old Sheahan is from nearby St. Catharines, Ont.

Sheahan spent last season with the Edmonton Oilers, scoring eight goals and adding seven assists in 66 games played.

Originally taken with the 21st overall selection in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Detroit Red Wings out of Notre Dame, Sheahan has appeared in 513 games over nine seasons with the Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers and Oilers.

For his career, he has 66 goals and 98 assists.