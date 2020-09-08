Canadian international soccer player Quinn came out publicly as transgender in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In a post encouraging both inclusion and visibility, Quinn explained steps that cisgender people can follow to become better allies to trans, queer and non-binary people.

"Coming out is HARD ( and kinda bs). I know for me it’s something I’ll be doing over again for the rest of my life. As I’ve lived as an openly trans person with the people I love most for many years, I did always wonder when I’d come out publicly.

Instagram is a weird space. I wanted to encapsulate the feelings I had towards my trans identity in one post but that’s really not why anyone is on here, including myself.

So INSTEAD I want to be visible to queer folx who don’t see people like them on their feed. I know it saved my life years ago. I want to challenge cis folks ( if you don’t know what cis means, that’s probably you!!!) to be better allies.

It’s a process, and i know it won’t be perfect, but if I can encourage you to start then it’s something.

1) put your pronouns in your bio

2) follow/ listen to other trans/nb voices ( @janetmock , @ashleemariepreston , @alokvmenon to name a few :))

3) practice using gender neutral pronouns with friends/ in a mirror

4) vote

5) start to catch yourself making assumptions about people in public/ bathrooms/ any space”

Quinn has made 59 appearances for Canada, including 32 starts and has five goals and three assists.

They were a member of the 2016 bronze medal winning Olympic team in Rio.

The Toronto native plays for OL Reign in the NWSL.

