The Toronto Maple Leafs might have the NHL's most high-powered attack, but Washington Capitals forward Lars Eller isn't impressed.

Lars Eller on the Maple Leafs: "We were just playing against Crosby and Malkin, so everything kind of drops off from there. It's not that special, to be honest. It's a good team, like a lot of others. They'll probably be a playoff team, I would think." — Isabelle Khurshudyan (@ikhurshudyan) October 14, 2018

"We were just playing against [Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Sidney] Crosby and [Evgeni] Malkin, so everything kind of drops off from there," Eller told the Washington Post's Isabelle Khurshudyan following the Leafs' 4-2 win over the Stanley Cup champions on Saturday night. "It's not that special, to be honest. It's a good team, like a lot of others. They'll probably be a playoff team, I would think."

Eller, 29, was a minus-1 in just over 15 minutes of ice time during the game in which the Leafs completed a 4-0 road trip.

A native of Rodovre, Denmark, Eller has one goal in five games this season, his 10th in the NHL.

Also of note is that Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas liked Khurshudyan's tweet in which Eller's remarks were quoted, indicating that the Leafs brass is aware of the remark.

The Capitals and Leafs meet next on January 23 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.