The Florida Panther are signing breakout forward Carter Verhaeghe to a three-year contract extension worth just over $4 million per season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing that Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe, such a great story this past season, is signing a three-year extension later today worth just north of $4M AAV per season. Has another year next season at $1M. So signing one year out. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

Verhaeghe, 25, was signed through next season at a cap hit of $1 million. He had 18 goals and 36 points in 43 games this season.

