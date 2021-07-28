1h ago
Verhaeghe to sign three-year extension with Panthers
The Florida Panther are signing breakout forward Carter Verhaeghe to a three-year contract extension worth just over $4 million per season, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
TSN.ca Staff
Verhaeghe, 25, was signed through next season at a cap hit of $1 million. He had 18 goals and 36 points in 43 games this season.
