The Colorado Avalanche have signed forward Andre Burakovsky to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday.

According to Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic, the deal will be worth $3.25 million for the season.

Burakovsky was acquired by the Avs in a June trade with the Washington Capitals in exchange for Scott Kosmachuk, a second-rounder in 2020 and a third-rounder in 2020.

"We are excited to be adding a big, fast, skilled winger like Andre," said Avalanche executive vice president and general manager Joe Sakic at the time of the trade. "He already has a lot of NHL experience at a young age and is a Stanley Cup winner who has performed well in the playoffs. At just 24 he is entering the prime years of his career and we feel with an added role, he will be a great addition to our team."

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals and posted 25 points for the Capitals this past season. He added two points in the Capitals first round playoffs series when they were knocked out by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Once his entry level contract expired, Burakovsky signed a two-year $6 million contract with the Capitals in 2017.

The Austrian-born winger has 62 goals and 145 points in 328 career NHL games. He was selected in the first round (No. 23 overall) by the Caps in the 2013 NHL Draft.