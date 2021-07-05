Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks has died at the age of 24.

The Jackets confirmed the news, saying the death was a result of a tragic accident in which Kivlenieks suffered an apparent head injury in a fall Sunday night. Medical personnel were called, but Kivlenieks passed away a short time later.

"We are shocked and saddened by the loss of Matiss Kivlenieks, and we extend our deepest sympathies to his mother, Astrida, his family and friends during this devastating time," said Blue Jackets President of Hockey Operations John Davidson. "Kivi was an outstanding young man who greeted every day and everyone with a smile and the impact he had during his four years with our organization will not be forgotten."

It’s with a very heavy heart that we share the news that goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks passed away last night at the age of 24.



We are heartbroken. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.



We are heartbroken. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

Rest in peace, Kivi.

The native of Latvia went undrafted but signed a three-year entry level contract with the Blue Jackets prior to the 2017-18 season, spending the majority of his time in the American Hockey League with the Cleveland Monsters.

Kivlenieks re-signed with a two-year deal prior to the 2020-21 campaign and appeared in eight games over the past two seasons with the Blue Jackets, posting a 2-2-2 record with a 3.09 goals-against average and a 0.899 save percentage.

Kivlenieks played for Latvia at the recent World Hockey Championship taking place in his home country, posting a 1-2 record with a 2.18 GAA. He made 38 saves to pickup the shutout and the shocking win over the eventual gold-medal winning Canadians in the opener of the tournament.