Connor McDavid (Pacific) and Auston Matthews (Atlantic) have been named captains of their respective divisions for the NHL's All-Star game.

Nathan MacKinnon (Central) and Alex Ovechkin (Metropolitan) are the other two captains that have been named.

Here are the 2022 NHL All-Star rosters:

Metropolitan Division

Forwards: Sebastian Aho, Carolina Hurricanes; Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers; Jack Hughes, New Jersey Devils; Chris Kreider, New York Rangers; Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Defensemen: Adam Fox, New York Rangers; Adam Pelech, New York Islanders; Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets

Goalies: Frederik Andersen, Carolina Hurricanes; Tristan Jarry, Pittsburgh Penguins

Atlantic Division

Forwards: Drake Batherson, Ottawa Senators; Patrice Bergeron, Boston Bruins; Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers; Dylan Larkin, Detroit Red Wings; Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs; Nick Suzuki, Montreal Canadiens

Defensemen: Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres; Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning

Goalies: Jack Campbell, Toronto Maple Leafs; Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning

Central Division

Forwards: Alex DeBrincat, Chicago Blackhawks; Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets; Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild; Clayton Keller, Arizona Coyotes; Jordan Kyrou, St. Louis Blues; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche; Joe Pavelski, Dallas Stars

Defensemen: Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche

Goalies: Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators; Cam Talbot, Minnesota Wild

Pacific Division

Forwards: Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers; Jordan Eberle, Seattle Kraken; Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary Flames; Adrian Kempe, Los Angeles Kings; Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers; Timo Meier, San Jose Sharks; Mark Stone, Vegas Golden Knights

Defensemen: Alex Pietrangelo, Vegas Golden Knights

Goalies: Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks; John Gibson, Anaheim Ducks