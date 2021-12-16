Frustration mounts across the NHL as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol

Florida Panthers defenceman Aaron Ekblad and forward Frank Vatrano have been placed in COVID-19 protocols and will not be available for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Kings, the team announced.

December 16, 2021

Ekblad has appeared in 28 games this season for the Panthers and scored eight goals with 16 assists.

Vatrano has also skated in 28 games for the Panthers and has six goals and three assists.

The Los Angeles Kings announced earlier on Thursday afternoon that star defenceman Drew Doughty has been placed in COVID-19 protocol.

The 32-year-old Canadian has three goals and 10 assists over 11 games this season with the Kings, his 14th season in the NHL.

The @LAKings have made the following player transactions:



Forward Andreas Athanasiou has been placed on injured reserve (retroactive to Dec. 14).



December 16, 2021

The Arizona Coyotes placed forwards Lawson Crouse and Jay Beagle in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, bringing the league total to seven players added Thursday.

The moves came after the Boston Bruins added three players to the protocol, the Calgary Flames added two and the Nashville Predators and Edmonton Oilers added one player each.

December 16, 2021

A total of 22 players were placed the COVID-19 protocol across the NHL on Wednesday.

The Coyotes, who lost 3-2 to the New York Rangers on Wednesday night, are scheduled to face the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban will be held out of Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights for precautionary reasons, while forward Jesper Boqvist has been placed in COVID-19 protocol and will also miss tonight's game, the team announced.

December 16, 2021

Subban has appeared in 27 games this season for the Devils and has two goals and nine assists, while Boqvist has two assists in eight games this season.