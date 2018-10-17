ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Anaheim Ducks have signed holdout power forward Nick Ritchie to a three-year contract.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the deal is worth $4.6 million, carrying a $1.53 million average annual value. He will earn $1.2 million this season, $1.4 million in 2019-20 and $2 million in 2020-21.

The Ducks announced the deal Wednesday night before the opening faceoff of their home game against the New York Islanders.

Ritchie missed the entire preseason and six regular-season games while holding out for a better deal as a restricted free agent. His absence constrained the Ducks, who still started 4-1-1 despite missing several key forwards due to injury.

Ritchie had 10 goals and 17 assists in 76 games last season in his second full NHL campaign. The former first-round pick has 26 goals, 33 assists and 171 penalty minutes in 186 career games.

With Ritchie's signing, Toronto's William Nylander is the last remaining unsigned restricted free agent in the NHL.