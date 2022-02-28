The Edmonton Oilers placed forward Brendan Perlini on waivers Monday.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁



Brendan Perlini has been placed on waivers.#LetsGoOilers — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 28, 2022

Perlini, 25, has four goals and an assist in 25 games with the Oilers this season, his first with the team.

The 12th overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes at the 2014 NHL Draft, the Guildford, England native has 50 goals and 81 points in 262 career NHL games split between the Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings and Oilers.

The Florida Panthers also put Petteri Lindbohm on waivers on Monday after signing him to a contract. He signed with Florida after his KHL team Jokerit pulled out of the playoffs due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.