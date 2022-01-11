Holland on Kane: 'I believe in second chances'

Edmonton Oilers general manager Ken Holland confirmed Tuesday he's spoken to Evander Kane's agent Dan Milstein regarding a potential signing of the troubled winger.

"I believe in second chances," Holland said when asked about Kane, who is now a free agent.

Oilers GM Ken Holland confirms in his media availability that he's talked to Evander Kane's agent Dan Milstein.

Milstein told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun Monday that there has been interest in the winger from a number of teams. LeBrun adds any deal for Kane would be a one-year contract for the remainder of the season, should he find a new home.

The NHLPA officially filed a grievance on behalf of Kane on Sunday night to oppose the San Jose Sharks' termination of his contract.

Kane's agent Dan Milstein says there's lots of interest from a number of teams for his UFA client. Would be a one-year deal for rest of the season whenever he finds a new NHL home.

The move to place Kane on unconditional waivers came because of the forward breaching his Standard Player Contract and violating the AHL's COVID-19 protocols, according to the Sharks. He cleared waivers Sunday.

The Vancouver, B.C., native was suspended by the NHL for 21 games earlier this season for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

Kane had two goals and eight points in five games with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda this season and had 22 goals and 49 points in 56 games with the Sharks last season.

The 30-year-old stands to lose approximately $22.9 million from his contract being terminated.