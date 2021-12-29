A pair of veteran players will be joining the Edmonton Oilers at training camp.

The team announced on Tuesday that forward Devin Shore and defenceman Ryan Stanton have been signed to professional tryouts.

Shore, 26, split last season between the Anaheim Ducks and Columbus Blue Jackets. In a combined 45 games, he scored five goals and added seven assists.

A native of Ajax, Ont., Shore was a second-round pick of the Dallas Stars in 2012 out of the Ontario Junior Hockey League's Whitby Fury.

Shore has appeared in 288 NHL games over five seasons with the Stars, Ducks and Blue Jackets. For his career, Shore has 39 goals and 67 assists.

Stanton, 31, is a native of nearby St. Alberta, Alta.

Undrafted out of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors, Stanton is a veteran of 120 NHL games over four NHL seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Vancouver Canucks and Washington Capitals.

He spent last season with the Los Angeles Kings' American Hockey League-affiliate Ontario Reign, appearing in 36 games.

Stanton has also signed an AHL contract with the Oilers' affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

Oilers training camp is expected to open in early January.