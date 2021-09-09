Auger-Aliassime looks to reach Finals at US Open Friday on TSN

Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Daniil Medvedev Friday afternoon with a spot in the US Open finals on the line.

The 21-year-old from Montreal will be looking to punch his ticket to the finals at a Grand Slam event for the first time in his career.

You can watch the match LIVE on TSN 3/5 on Friday at about 3pm et/Noon pt.

Auger-Aliassime has faced Medvedev only once in his career, losing 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 at the 2018 National Bank Open.

He is the first Canadian man to reach the US Open semifinals and is looking to become the first men’s player from Canada to reach the finals at a Grand Slam event since Milos Raonic at the 2016 Wimbledon.

The No. 12 seed earned his berth in the semifinals Tuesday night after his opponent, Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, retired in the second set.

Auger-Aliassime, who was up 6-3, 3-1 when Alcaraz waved over his trainer before calling an end to his tournament, has enjoyed some success at the majors this season, making the fourth round at the Australian Open, and reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, No. 2 seed Medvedev has played at an elite level all tournament, and has dropped just one set in his five matches.

On the other side of the draw, No. 1 Novak Djokovic will take on No. 4 Alexander Zverev as he looks to move one step closer to completing the Calendar Grand Slam

You can watch that match live on TSN at about 7pm et/ 4pm pt Friday.