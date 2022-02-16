CALGARY — Former Cavalry FC captain Nik Ledgerwood, who announced his retirement Jan. 31, is staying with the Canadian Premier League club as assistant coach and community relations manager.

The 37-year-old from Lethbridge, Alta., was one of the Calgary team's first signings in November 2018, along with fellow midfielder Sergio Camargo. He made 47 appearances in three CPL seasons, as well as five Canadian Championship appearances.

Ledgerwood also won 50 caps for Canada from 2007 to 2017.

Ledgerwood, who has been working with Calgary Rangers Soccer Club as an academy coach while pursuing his A-Licence with Canada Soccer, steps into the role previously occupied by Leon Hapgood.

Hapgood, in turn, replaces Martin Nash as first team coach and technical director. Nash left the club to become head coach of York United FC.

Head Coach and GM Tommy Wheeldon Jr. enters his fourth year in charge of Cavalry. Wheeldon was named CPL Coach of the Year in 2019. Jordan Santiago is back for a fourth year as goalkeeper coach.

Cavalry opens the 2022 season April 9 at Atletico Ottawa.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022