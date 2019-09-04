13m ago
Stafford to attend Wild training camp on PTO
Free agent forward Drew Stafford will attend the Minnesota Wild's training camp on a professional try-out.
TSN.ca Staff
A veteran of 13 NHL seasons, Stafford has played in 841 regular-season games recording 196 goals and 428 points. He has stints with the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, Boston Bruins and most recently the New Jersey Devils.
Stafford was drafted in the first round (13th overall) by the Sabres at the 2004 NHL Draft.