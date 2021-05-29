Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno will be a game-time decision for Game 6 against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday, head coach Sheldon Keefe said

Foligno has missed the previous three games.

Keefe also confirmed defenceman Travis Dermott will draw back into the lineup in place of Rasmus Sandin

Foligno had an assist in the first two games of the series. He had seven goals and 13 assists in 49 games during the regular season split between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Leafs.

The Maple Leafs enter Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead.