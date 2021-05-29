Foligno will be game-time decision for Game 6

Leafs' top line looking to turn positive possession into production

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno will be a game-time decision for Game 6 against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday, head coach Sheldon Keefe said

Sheldon Keefe on Nick Foligno:



"He'll be a game-time decision here tonight" — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 29, 2021

Foligno has missed the previous three games.

Keefe also confirmed defenceman Travis Dermott will draw back into the lineup in place of Rasmus Sandin

Sheldon Keefe confirms Travis Dermott coming back in for Rasmus Sandin:



"I thought Dermott played a good game for us the other game. Rasmus is coming off a tough night. Felt like going with Derms was the right move tonight; give Rasmus a little more time to settle in." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) May 29, 2021

Foligno had an assist in the first two games of the series. He had seven goals and 13 assists in 49 games during the regular season split between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Leafs.

The Maple Leafs enter Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead.