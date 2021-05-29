2h ago
Foligno will be game-time decision for Game 6
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno was at morning skate Saturday ahead of Game 6 against the Montreal Canadiens. Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Friday Foligno remains day-to-day after missing the previous three games.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Foligno will be a game-time decision for Game 6 against the Montreal Canadiens Saturday, head coach Sheldon Keefe said
Foligno has missed the previous three games.
Keefe also confirmed defenceman Travis Dermott will draw back into the lineup in place of Rasmus Sandin
Foligno had an assist in the first two games of the series. He had seven goals and 13 assists in 49 games during the regular season split between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Leafs.
The Maple Leafs enter Game 6 with a 3-2 series lead.