Four Vegas Golden Knights players have tested positive for COVID-19, the team confirmed to TSN's Frank Seravalli late Monday night.

Team says players have been self-isolating and are “all recovering well.”



"Four Golden Knights players recently tested positive for the COVID-19 virus." The team said in a statement, "Those individual players have been self-isolating and are all recovering well. As a precautionary measure, the Golden Knights off-ice player areas (locker room, lounge, gym, training room and video room) will be closed to all players and team staff through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend."



"City National Arena hockey programming, the Arsenal and MacKenzie River Pizza remain open at City National Arena and continue to operate under the guidelines set forth by the State of Nevada and local health officials." The team added.

"We will continue to follow recommendations and guidance from the CDC, NHL and our local officials to ensure the health and safety of our community, players and staff."

