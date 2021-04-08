Rautins: Back-to-backs have been an issue all season for the Raptors

Toronto Raptors guards DeAndre’ Bembry and Fred Van Vleet have each been suspended one game for roles in an on-court altercation against the Los Angeles Lakers, the league announced on Thursday.

OG Anunoby has been fined for his role in the altercation as well.

Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker has also been suspended, while Montrezl Harrell has been fined.

Bembry, VanVleet and Horton-Tucker were all suspended for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation.

Bembry will serve his suspension Thursday night when the Raptors play host to the Chicago Bulls. Van Vleet, who has missed the past two games with an injury, will serve his suspension in the next regular season game for which he is eligible and physically able to play.

Anunoby, who received a technical foul and was ejected, has been fined $30,000 for initiating the incident by grabbing Denis Schröder by the leg and "recklessly flipping him to the ground" after the two became entangled following a common foul committed by Schröder.

The incident occurred with 2:24 remaining in the first quarter in the Lakers’ 110-101 win over the Raptors on April 6.