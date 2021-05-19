The National Hockey League announced Wednesday the Draft Lottery will be held on June 2 to determine the order of selection for the first 16 picks in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Draft Lottery will consist of two drawings: the first lottery draw will determine the club selecting first overall, the second lottery draw will determine the club selecting second overall. The 14 teams not selected will be assigned NHL Draft selections three through 16 in inverse order of regular-season points.

The Buffalo Sabres own the best odds of landing the top pick at 16.6 per cent with the Anaheim Ducks in second at 12.1 per cent and the expansion Seattle Kraken in a tie for third with the New Jersey Devils at 10.3 per cent. The Vancouver Canucks have the best odds of any Canadian team at 5.4 per cent while the Ottawa Senators (4.5 per cent) and Calgary Flames have the 10th and 13th best odds, respectively.

The 11th best odds belong to the Arizona Coyotes at 3.1 per cent. However, the NHL stripped the Coyotes of their first-round pick in 2021 after the team was found to have violated the league's Combine Testing Policy. The NHL says it will re-draw if the Coyotes are selected in either lottery.

The 2021 draft will be held virtually on July 23 and 24.

Here is a breakdown of the full odds in the 2021 NHL Draft Lottery:

Draft Lottery Odds Seed Team Percentage Odds 1 Buffalo Sabres 16.6% 2 Anaheim Ducks 12.1% 3 Seattle Kraken * 10.3% 4 New Jersey Devils 10.3% 5 Columbus Blue Jackets 8.5% 6 Detroit Red Wings 7.6% 7 San Jose Sharks 6.7% 8 Los Angeles Kings 5.8% 9 Vancouver Canucks 5.4% 10 Ottawa Senators 4.5% 11 Arizona Coyotes ** 3.1% 12 Chicago Blackhawks 2.7% 13 Calgary Flames 2.2% 14 Philadelphia Flyers 1.8% 15 Dallas Stars 1.4% 16 New York Rangers 1.0%

* Seattle Kraken assigned No. 3 seed with same lottery odds as No. 4 seed (10.3%).

** NHL announced forfeiture of Arizona Coyotes’ 1st-round pick in 2021 NHL Draft in sanctions announced Aug. 26, 2020. Arizona being selected in either Lottery Draw will result in a re-draw.