Knight breaks all-time women's worlds points record
There's a new all-time points leader at the IIHF Women's World Hockey Championship. With an assist on a Caroline Harvey goal during the second period of Thursday's quarterfinal against Hungary, United States forward Hilary Knight notched her 87th point to overtake Hockey Hall of Famer Hailey Wickenheiser for the all-time lead.
TSN.ca Staff
The 33-year-old Palo Alto, CA native is playing in her 11th worlds.
With Team USA, Knight has won eight gold medals at the worlds and a gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.