Knight, Keller lead U.S. in win over Canada in Women's World Hockey Championship

USA rallies with five unanswered goals to beat Canada, finish atop Group A

HERNING — Megan Keller had a goal and an assist to the lead the United States to a 5-2 win over Canada at the women's world hockey championship Tuesday.

Trailing 2-0 after the first period, the U.S. scored five unanswered goals with Lacey Eden producing the winner at 3:14 of the third period.

Hilary Knight scored into an empty net to move within a point of the all-time world championship lead of 86, held by Canada's Hayley Wickenheiser. Knight already holds the record for goals with 50.

Kelly Pannek and captain Kendall Coyne Schofield also scored for the U.S., which ended a five-game losing streak to its archrival. Nicole Hensley had 26 shots for the win

Sarah Fillier and Ella Shelton scored for defending champion Canada with starter Emerance Maschmeyer stopping 28 shots in the loss.

The U.S. went unbeaten in four games in the preliminary round to top Pool A. The Americans face Germany, which finished fourth in Pool B, in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Runner-up Canada, with three wins and a loss, crosses over to face No. 3 Hungary, while Czechia takes on Switzerland and Finland meets Sweden in the other quarterfinals.

Saturday's semifinals are followed by Sunday's medal games.

Savannah Harmon threaded a cross-ice pass under a Canadian stick to Eden, who wired the puck top shelf for the go-head goal in the third.

The Canadians couldn't produce an equalizer on a subsequent power play with Coyne Schofield serving a boarding minor.

Schofield added an insurance goal at 13:28 stuffing a rebound under Maschmeyer.

Defender Renata Fast's roughing penalty with just under four minutes to go hampered Canada's chances for a late comeback.

Canada outshot the U.S. 16-8 in the second period, but the Americans scored twice to pull even

Seconds after a Jessie Eldridge tip deflected off Hensley's left post, Pannek scored at 11:11 when she redirected a Cayla Barnes shot in from the slot.

The Americans halved a two-goal deficit with a power-play goal at 4:16. The puck cycled out to Keller, and her shot deflected off Canadian defender Ashton Bell and by Maschmeyer.

With Pannek serving a roughing minor, Shelton flipped the puck over a prone Hensley during a goalmouth scramble for a power-play goal at 18:12.

Fillier spun and banged in a rebound off a Renata Fast shot from the point at 3:29 for her team-leading fourth goal of the tournament.

The U.S. countered Canada's early surge with one of their own midway through the opening period. The Americans outshot their rivals 11-8 in the opening period.

With two wins and two losses, Finland ranked third in Pool A with a 4-0 win Tuesday over short-staffed Switzerland (1-3-0-0).

The fourth-placed Swiss were minus five players, including four with illness.

The Swiss hockey federation said on its website captain Lara Stalder had tested positive for COVID-19, and the other three negative.

Czechia blanked Sweden 3-0 to go undefeated atop Pool B, five points up on the runner-up Swedes.

Germany secured the fourth and final playoff berth in the pool with a 3-2 victory over host Denmark.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30.

Note to readers: This story reflects a scoring change at source that removes an assist for Hilary Knight.