What's next for the Canucks amid COVID-19 concerns?

Florida Panthers

Panthers forward Anthony Duclair suffered a shoulder injury in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings and is expected to miss between seven and 10 days according to David Wilson of the Miami Herald.

The injury occurred in the second period as Duclair rushed the net and tripped over goaltender Thomas Greiss' outstretched pad, sending him hard into the boards and forcing him to leave the ice in the second period.

“He’s going to be gone for a little bit here,” head coach Joel Quenneville said after the game.

Duclair has four goals and 12 assists in 29 games so far this season.

Columbus Blue Jackets

The Jackets have assigned goaltender Cam Johnson to the taxi squad, it was announced Wednesday morning.