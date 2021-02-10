32m ago
Ice Chips: Price starts, Armia Questionable
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Canadiens head coach Claude Julien confirmed that goaltender Carey Price would start Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Price, 33, is 4-1-2 with a 2.81 goals against average and a .899 save percentage this season.
Forward Joel Armia (concussion) is listed as questionable after taking part in contract drills during Tuesday's practice. Armia, 27, has not played since Jan.21 when he was hit in the head by Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tyler Myers. He has two goals and three assists in five games this season.
Washington Capitals
Caps forward T.J Oshie (upper-body) skated before Capitals practice on Wednesday, according to NHL.com's Tom Gulitti. It's unclear if he will join the main group for the remainder of practice.
Oshie missed the Capitals last game against the Rangers on Feb.4 due to injury. The 34-year-old has two goals and five assists in 11 games this season.
Forward Jakub Vrana also returned to practice after being removed from the COVID protocol list on Tuesday. The 24-year-old has recorded three goals and five assists in 11 games.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman Marcus Pettersson (upper-body) returned to Penguins practice wearing a gray no-contact jersey. The 24-year old has not suited up since leaving a game Jan.19 against the Washington Capitals after a hard hit from T.J. Oshie.
Pettersson has one goal in four games with the Penguins this season.
Carolina Hurricanes
Canes' forwards Martin Necas and Vincent Trochek practiced with the team Wednesday ahead of the team's fight to Dallas for a back-to-back set against the Stars.
Necas, 22, was forced out of the game on Feb.4 and was diagnosed with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Chicago Blackhawks defenceman Calvin de Haan. The former No.12 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft has recorded one goal and four assists in five games this season.
Trocheck (lower-body) did not suit up in Monday's game against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The 27-year-old has six goals and three assists in nine games this season.