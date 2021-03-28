Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

New acquired veteran forward Eric Staal will go on the NHL's COVID-19 list on Sunday as he's currently quarantining for seven days after being picked up from the Buffalo Sabres on Friday. Staal told reporters that only having to quarantine for one week as opposed to 14 days was much more manageable.

"Fourteen days waiting was a long time, especially if you were traded in the middle of the season. A week was acceptable," he said.

Additionally, rookie forward Cole Caufield, who was signed to a three-year entry-level contract on Saturday night, will arrive Montreal in the "next few days."

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, Caufield will start in AHL Laval after his quarantine is over.

Caufield, 20, led all skaters in the Big Ten division in 2020-21 with 30 goals and 52 points in 31 games with the University of Wisconsin and led the NCAA in goals.

Ottawa Senators

Left winger Jack Kopacka has been re-assigned to Belleville Senators while left winger Alex Formenton was re-assinged to the taxi squad.