Ice Chips: Leafs' Dermott not at practice
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
TSN.ca Staff
Romanov takes puck to the face, leaves Habs practice
Toronto Maple Leafs
Defenceman Travis Dermott is absent from today's practice. He left Thursday's game against the Vancouver Canucks with what head coach Sheldon Keefe described as a charley horse and expected to be a minor ailment.
Get an update on him after.
Leafs lines at practice:
Hyman-Matthews-Marner
Nylander-Tavares-Simmonds
Vesey-Kerfoot-Mikheyev
Petan-Boyd-Spezza
Rielly-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Lehtonen-Bogosian
Sandin-Brooks
Andersen
Hutchinson
Absent: Dermott
SRS: Engvall, Barabanov
Winnipeg Jets
The Jets announced Friday that they have reassigned forward David Gustafsson to the taxi squad and forward Cole Perfetti to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
The No. 10 pick in last year's draft has not yet appeared in an NHL game.
Meanwhile, Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was acquired last month in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, is still in quarantine and has not yet been added to Winnipeg's active roster.
Montreal Canadiens
Per TSN's John Lu, rookie defenceman Alexander Romanov took a puck to the face off of Jonathan Drouin's stick 15 minutes into practice. He left for the dressing room and hasn't returned.
94
92 - 73 - 14
26
11
90 - 15 - 17
6
Practice lines:
F
Tatar - Danault - Gallagher
Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson
Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry
Lehkonen - Evans - Byron
Poehling, Frolik
D
Chiarot - Weber
Edmundson - Petry
Kulak - Romanov
Mete - Fleury
G
Price
Allen
Lindgren
IR: Armia (concussion 1/21, day-to-day)
Pittsburgh Penguins
Defenceman John Marino returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday's skate while on the COVID Protocol Related Absences List.
The Penguins, who had two games against the New Jersey Devils postponed this week, will face the New York Islanders on Saturday.
Boston Bruins
The team used the following lines during Friday's skate:
Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak
Ritchie - Krejci - Smith
Frederic - Coyle - Wagner
Blidh - Kuraly - Bjork
Lauzon - McAvoy
Clifton - Carlo
Zboril - Miller
Rask
Halak