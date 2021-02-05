Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Defenceman Travis Dermott is absent from today's practice. He left Thursday's game against the Vancouver Canucks with what head coach Sheldon Keefe described as a charley horse and expected to be a minor ailment.

Not seeing Travis Dermott on the ice as the #Leafs start practice. Sheldon Keefe said Dermott left yesterday’s game with a charley horse and expected it was a minor ailment.



Leafs lines at practice:

Hyman-Matthews-Marner

Nylander-Tavares-Simmonds

Vesey-Kerfoot-Mikheyev

Petan-Boyd-Spezza

Rielly-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Lehtonen-Bogosian

Sandin-Brooks

Andersen

Hutchinson

Absent: Dermott

SRS: Engvall, Barabanov

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets announced Friday that they have reassigned forward David Gustafsson to the taxi squad and forward Cole Perfetti to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

The No. 10 pick in last year's draft has not yet appeared in an NHL game.

Meanwhile, Pierre-Luc Dubois, who was acquired last month in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets, is still in quarantine and has not yet been added to Winnipeg's active roster.

Montreal Canadiens

Per TSN's John Lu, rookie defenceman Alexander Romanov took a puck to the face off of Jonathan Drouin's stick 15 minutes into practice. He left for the dressing room and hasn't returned.

Practice lines:

F

Tatar - Danault - Gallagher

Drouin - Suzuki - Anderson

Toffoli - Kotkaniemi - Perry

Lehkonen - Evans - Byron

Poehling, Frolik

D

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Kulak - Romanov

Mete - Fleury

G

Price

Allen

Lindgren

IR: Armia (concussion 1/21, day-to-day)

Pittsburgh Penguins

Defenceman John Marino returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday's skate while on the COVID Protocol Related Absences List.

The Penguins, who had two games against the New Jersey Devils postponed this week, will face the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Boston Bruins

The team used the following lines during Friday's skate:

Marchand - Bergeron - Pastrnak

Ritchie - Krejci - Smith

Frederic - Coyle - Wagner

Blidh - Kuraly - Bjork



Lauzon - McAvoy

Clifton - Carlo

Zboril - Miller



Rask

Halak